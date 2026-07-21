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PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show

It was a Some Enchanted Paulo evening. He returns to 54 Below July 22, 26 and 27

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Every time 54 Below announces a Paulo Szot engagement, Eda and I are sure to mark our calendars. No matter how many times we’ve seen him, it’s always a bit different—and always just as magical and charming.

I must share an observation: Mr. Szot may very well be the hardest-working guy in show business right now. He just finished a run of South Pacific at The Muny, reprising his Tony Award-winning role as Èmile de Becque. After this run at 54 Below, he’s jumping right back into & Juliet, the long-running Broadway hit.

In addition to the beautiful singing and the enthusiastic audience, we were thrilled to host some very special friends—newbies to the Midtown hotspot. After-show conversations ensued, and although I won’t make any promises, I smell a trip to Italy for Mr. Szot.

Accompanying Mr. Szot was Luke Frazier and members of The American Pops Orchestra

Hershey Felder is currently appearing in his one-man show The Piano and Me at 54E59 Theaters.

Follow Paulo Szot on Instagram here.

Below, see photos from the show's opening night on July 20. Get tickets to the remaining performances (July 22, 26 and 27) on 54 Below's website here.

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Hershey Felder, Eda Sorokoff, Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


54 Below

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Nadine Wong & Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot, Hershey Felder, Florence's historic Teatro Niccolini, Eda Sorokoff, Paulo Szot

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Alex Rybeck & Karen Akers

PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show Image


Paulo Szot

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