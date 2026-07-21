PHOTOS: Paulo Szot Returns to 54 Below with a Magical & Charming New Show

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Every time 54 Below announces a Paulo Szot engagement, Eda and I are sure to mark our calendars. No matter how many times we’ve seen him, it’s always a bit different—and always just as magical and charming.

I must share an observation: Mr. Szot may very well be the hardest-working guy in show business right now. He just finished a run of South Pacific at The Muny, reprising his Tony Award-winning role as Èmile de Becque. After this run at 54 Below, he’s jumping right back into & Juliet, the long-running Broadway hit.

In addition to the beautiful singing and the enthusiastic audience, we were thrilled to host some very special friends—newbies to the Midtown hotspot. After-show conversations ensued, and although I won’t make any promises, I smell a trip to Italy for Mr. Szot.

Accompanying Mr. Szot was Luke Frazier and members of The American Pops Orchestra

Hershey Felder is currently appearing in his one-man show The Piano and Me at 54E59 Theaters.

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