Isaac Mizrahi and More Set for Upcoming 54 Below Shows

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Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Schuyler Iona Press, Ryan James Monroe, Project Runway All Stars’ Isaac Mizrahi, Wicked;s Allison Bailey and more.

SCHUYLER IONA PRESS PLAYS HERSELF – AUGUST 10 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Encore by popular demand! How is it possible that this young, winsome entertainer can be a combination of Tom Leher, William Finn, and Blossom Dearie? That said, she remains unique in every way; she is a compelling singer/songwriter who entertains with an inexplicable charm. Please meet Schuyler Iona Press!

An actress, singer/songwriter, with an extensive online following, Schuyler’s very particular sensibility speaks a universal language that appeals to a broad cross section of people who enjoy smart, witty, and carefully crafted songs. Simply put, Schuyler is a gem!

She started at a young age as a singer/songwriter performing at music festivals and clubs in NYC such as The Bitter End and Rockwood Music Hall. Her first solo-show with original music, 13th Grade Prom, won the audience award at the 2022 Chain Theater Festival, and she is currently writing (lyrics, music and book) for a full-length musical. Schuyler is also a part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Writers Workshop as a lyricist.

NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has produced, directed, and written shows for Michael Feinstein, and who has created more than 600 major concert events that have been produced all over the world, is delighted to be presenting Schuyler Iona Press on the 54 Below stage.

“I stumbled across Schuyler on the internet and was immediately taken with her easy, idiosyncratic wit and charm. I knew, right then and there, that I wanted to work with her. And I knew, moreover, that I wanted more people to see what I see in this special, talented, young woman. I hope you’ll come and see her!”

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jack Roden: MY DAYS, FEAT. John Cardoza & MORE! – AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM

Rising Broadway star Jack Roden makes his 54 Below debut with My Days, an evening of music and stories tracing the moments that launched his career from college senior to leading man. Fresh off starring as Frankie Epps in the Tony Award–winning revival tour of Parade, Roden has performed in celebrated theaters across the country and collaborated with visionary directors including Michael Arden, Christopher Wheeldon, Sarna Lapine, and Luke Sheppard. In this personal, high-energy concert, he shares the songs and artists that shaped his journey, from Jason Robert Brown to Justin Bieber and the Ingrid Michaelson cover that first caught fire online. Blending Broadway storytelling with contemporary pop influence, My Days features powerhouse vocals, behind-the-scenes stories, and special guests, offering an intimate look at the soundtrack behind one of musical theater’s most exciting new voices.

Featuring special guests John Cardoza, Emily DeMartino, Josh Jordan, and Erin Morton. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RYAN JAMES MONROE – AUGUST 11 AT 7PM

Powerhouse vocalist Ryan James Monroe takes the stage at 54 Below for his highly anticipated 54 Below solo debut in a night that’s intimate, electric, and unapologetically personal. Blending magnetic storytelling with a thrilling mix of songs, Monroe pulls back the curtain on the moments, memories, and music that shaped him as an artist. With undeniable charm, fearless vulnerability, and a voice that commands the room, he reimagines beloved favorites and uncovers hidden gems with fresh urgency and soul. A rising force in the NYC music scene, Ryan has headlined venues around the globe, including Joe’s Pub, The Duplex, freeFall Theatre, and REX Firenze. This debut promises an unforgettable evening of connection, discovery, and powerhouse performances—right in the heart of Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Tracy Stark. Produced by Lindsay Wormser. Joined by special guest Caleb Albert, Stephanie Ainsworth on background vocals, Eliah B. Johnson on background vocals, Mark Klett on guitar, Zachary McIntyre on French horn, Chris McWilliams on percussion, Sarah Overton on cello, and Sunny Sheu on violin.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CABARET FOR THE CHRONICALLY DRAMATIC – AUGUST 11 AT 9:30PM

Join a cast of powerhouse vocalists with an evening of dramatic, flashy, and emotionally charged musical theater selections ranging from iconic Broadway hits to lesser-known cult favorites that highlight the darker tones of musicals. Featuring a thrilling blend of rock, haunting ballads, and spooky showstoppers, the evening will celebrate both the theatrical and the unexpected with songs from Labyrinth, Next to Normal, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Pippin. Featuring a cast of emerging NYC performers, the cabaret highlights fresh interpretations of beloved material through powerhouse vocals and theatrical storytelling. Audiences can expect an energetic and emotionally dynamic night filled with darkly fun moments, heartfelt performances, and larger-than-life musical numbers.

Produced by Gabrielle Karyss, with music direction by Rakesh Mangru. Featuring Miguel Amell, Faith Angeline, Callista Dillinger, Reece Emery, Brynden Foster, Ashley Greco, Bethany Griffin, Gabriela Henriquez, Mandi Marko, Mia McCarthy, Cydney McQuillan-Grace, Sophie Pugh, Maggie Stephens, Olivia Terpin, and Cheyenne Viera.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Isaac Mizrahi HOORAY – AUGUST 12 – 15 AT 7PM

Entertainment and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below for his annual summer residency with his incredible jazz band, performing music from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, leaving the audience with a cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. With an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle in New York City, Isaac has taken his cabaret performances across the country and this past year made his Broadway debut in Chicago, starring as Amos Hart.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival and lives as a cult classic in the documentary film genre. Mizrahi hosted his own television talk show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show,” for seven years, has written three books and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Isaac served as a judge on “Project Runway All Stars” for the series entire seven-season run and has just completed the first season hosting his podcast, Hello Isaac, which is available now on all podcast platforms. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in 2019.

$96.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES CLASSIC ROCK (PT. 2): THE MOODY BLUES – AUGUST 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Coming straight from their hit show 54 Goes Classic Rock, Erin Gerasimovich and Jamiel T Burkhart return to 54 Below to showcase a brand new side of Classic Rock! Step into an evening of symphonic sound, poetic storytelling, and psychedelic imagination as the music of the legendary The Moody Blues takes center stage at 54 Below. Featuring timeless classics alongside music inspired by the groundbreaking progressive rock movement they helped define, this concert celebrates the artists who transformed rock music into something cinematic, emotional, and deeply introspective.

From soaring harmonies and lush orchestrations to experimental soundscapes and unforgettable lyrics, audiences will journey through the music of The Moody Blues as well as iconic progressive rock artists including Pink Floyd, Genesis, Supertramp, Electric Light Orchestra, and more. Blending rock, classical influence, and theatrical performance, this electrifying night pays tribute to a genre that dared to dream bigger.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of progressive rock or discovering these legendary songs for the first time, this one-night-only event promises an immersive musical experience filled with nostalgia, artistry, and the spirit of innovation.

Executive production by Kenneth Gerasimovich, with music direction by Matt Everingham. Featuring Miguel Amell, Noah Barson, Courtney Burnett, Blaze Dalio, Quinn Dembecki, Leigh Dillon, Brynden Foster, Giuliana Gallone, Calista Garcia, Carter Harvey, Jack Humphrey, Adama Joy, Giovanna Marchese, Honey Marmalade, Ragan McKenna, McKenna OGrodnick, Milan Parodie, Lauren Robinson, Lindsay Rose, Molly Scott, Justin Turner, Ava Diane Tyson, and Paula Ward.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSIC BY MATTHEW MEADE – AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM

54 Below will present Music by Matthew Meade, a sparkling concert event featuring original songs written and performed by Meade, alongside a lineup of special guests from across the NYC theatre scene.

Blending storytelling, humor, and heart, the evening showcases music from Meade’s growing body of work, including selections from his musical Miss Fairfield County: The Pageant: The Musical, as well as exciting new material. Following a sold-out performance at 54 Below this past spring, Meade returns with a fresh, high-energy night that expands beyond Fairfield County while keeping his signature wit and theatrical flair front and center.

Meade’s performance credits include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with Mean Girls composer Jeff Richmond, and an Off-Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! in Central Park with JWM Productions.

A night of bold voices, sharp storytelling, and undeniable sparkle awaits.

Music direction by Trevor P. Bourland.

Featuring Dean Cestari, Landry Champlin, Tatianna Córdoba, and Alex Vinh.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PREQUELS, SEQUELS AND THREEQUELS (THE SEQUEL) – AUGUST 14 AT 9:30PM

These musicals were just so good they kept giving us more. Enjoy a night of prequels, sequels and threequels at 54 Below. From Wicked to Love Never Dies, from Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns to High School Musical, from Disney’s Little Mermaid 3 to so much more! Produced by Julie Biancheri, with music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring James Borrelli, Bridget DeVine, Elené Dolidze, Brett Evans, Victoria Graboise, Gabriela Henriquez, Clair Rachel Howell, Emma Kopec, Madison Kopec, Joseph Pyfferoen, Michelle Ray, Ariel Richter, Monica Danae Ricketts, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Noah Simau, Conor Tague, Henry Thrasher, and Debi Toni.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING US OUT: DIVING DOWN THE DEEP END – AUGUST 15 AT 9:30PM

Sing Us Out is back for its summer edition! Join us in a night of exploring the summer from a unique angle… We’re diving head first into the lighthearted bliss of June then slowly making our way down to the longing whispers of August. Expect to kick off the night with fun charming summer selections and ending with songs that capture the ache of the season slipping away. With an unforgettable cast and unforgettable stories, this night is sure to warm hearts all through the brightest, yet bluest, season of the year.

Sing Us Out began as a one-night-only farewell for graduating seniors, but it quickly evolved into something much more. Originally “sing us out” meant goodbyes and final bows — an exit. Now, it means the opposite: sing us out to the max. Each edition of the series celebrates a different theme, brought to life by performers who feel passionately connected to it. With max passion, max emotion, and max storytelling, Sing Us Out has become a platform for artists of all kinds to share their stories through music – leaving audiences with unforgettable, heartfelt performances.

Produced by Sofia Thérèse Maroulis. Featuring Martina Balduzzi, Hannah Battersby, Elizabeth Bera, Katie Berghorn, Roxy Bravo, Allison Calabrese, Jayleen Cartagena, Siena Cottone, Annie Fitzgerald, Isabella Fortunato, Matthew I. Gardner, Gabriel M. Henry, Maureen Henshaw, Abby Horn, Roberto Jimenez, Hailey Lara, Nicholas Lemza, Rose Madsen, Majella Maltempi, Alexis Maron, Saachi Pai, Reyna Papotto, Jonah Ruderman, Alison Silldorff, Nea Somogyi, and Yi Tong.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Allison Bailey – AUGUST 16 AT 7PM

Allison Bailey, Broadway’s Glinda standby and the North American tour’s Glinda of Wicked, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo debut with an evening of song and story. Sharing highlights from her journey to the bright lights of Broadway, Allison reflects on the roles and moments that shaped her path—including her six year tour across the country by bubble. With music ranging from musical theatre classics to country-pop influences, she invites audiences into her world with warmth, humor, and a few special guests along the way. A lifelong performer stepping into the solo spotlight, Allison shares her story in her own voice for the very first time.

Produced by Amy Sapp. Music direction by Makai Keur. Featuring special guests Rachel Giannattasio, Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), DJ Plunkett (Wicked national tour), Natalia Vivino (Wicked national tour), and more stars to be announced!

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE SUNDAY SCARIES – AUGUST 16 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for 54 Sings The Sunday Scaries, a cabaret that dives headfirst into the delicious anxiety of Sunday. An evening full of celebrating the beautiful restlessness and existentialism that comes to us all in the late hours of Sunday night. Because if we’re all going to panic about Monday…we might as well do it under a spotlight! The performers will take us through the songs that we’ve all listened to as the hours pass and evolve from the hangxiety of the weekend into the hustle and bustle of the week. Don’t miss numbers like “Loud” by Olivia Dean, “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls, and more.

Produced and directed by Cate Elise Goddard. With associate producer Kiera Matthews. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring EJ Adiele, William Belvin, Jaanai de la Torre, Vicky Fleisch, Qawiyya Haqq, Tommy Kelly, Kamryn Koerner, Ana Kusenberger, Dani Lorin, Esme Mitchell, Zoë Parrish, Mia Rose Perritt, Jayline Ross, Jenna Tiso, and Amber Weissert.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

SCHUYLER IONA PRESS PLAYS HERSELF August 10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

54 GOES CLASSIC ROCK (PT. 2): THE MOODY BLUES August 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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