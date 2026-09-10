Housso Sémon to Make 54 Below Solo Debut with OUT OF THE BLUE

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Broadway performer Housso Sémon will make her 54 Below solo debut with Out of the Blue for one night only on Monday, October 12, 2026 at 9:30 PM. The evening is directed by Lori Elizabeth Parquet (Broadway's Suffs) with music direction by Manny Houston (Broadway's Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme).

First presented as a sold-out solo concert in 2025, Out of the Blue returns in a newly reimagined form, deepening its storytelling through original music and a broad range of musical and cultural influences. Spanning jazz, soul, and musical theatre, the evening pairs familiar songs with original work and arrangements.

The project is fiscally sponsored by the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA).

Sémon is currently starring as Beverley Bass in Come From Away at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. Her Broadway credits include Suffs, The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Girl From the North Country. Additional New York credits include The Harder They Come and The Tempest at The Public Theater, and she toured nationally with Pippin. On screen, Sémon has appeared in HBO's The Chair Company, The Hunting Party, and the movie Little Brother. In addition to her work as a performer, Sémon is a co-producer with SVD Theatricals of the new musical Wanted, opening on Broadway this fall November 8th at the James Earl Jones Theater.

Housso Sémon: Out of the Blue plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, October 12, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Doors open at 9:00 PM. Tickets range from $19.50-$52.50, including fees; VIP seating is $58 and Premium seating is $63.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

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