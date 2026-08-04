Gabriel Ebert to Make Singer-Songwriter Debut With Concert at Joe's Pub
His three-song EP was produced by Deidre Muro and Damon Daunno and released on Sunken Living Room.
Join Gabriel Ebert & friends on Monday, August 10th at Joe's Pub (New York City) for a concert celebrating the release of his EP. A Juilliard-trained actor with a guitarist's calluses, he won the Tony Award at 26 for originating Mr. Wormwood in Matilda the Musical - and has been quietly writing his own songs along the way. Now, with a devoted following built through celebrated stage work including Dave Malloy's Preludes and accolades spanning OBIEs and Lortels, he arrives as a debut recording artist.
The debut EP opens with "Creaky Knees," a good old-fashioned love song wrapped around a nagging feeling of dread that this love is ultimately doomed to fail. The second track, "The Feather and the Stone," transports the listener to a very different world - one that feels almost ancient - with Druidic harmonies and whimsical imagery of a bygone era. The EP closes with "Road to Canaan," an old spiritual journey.
Ebert tapped the producer duo of Deidre Muro (Deidre & the Dark, Savoir Adore) and Damon Daunno (fellow Tony nominee) to create the recordings, combining Muro's decades of experience in the Brooklyn indie music scene with Daunno's years of making music with actors, on Broadway and off. The Bucking Horse EP is out now on Brooklyn-based record label Sunken Living Room. Listen to the EP here: https://ffm.to/buckinghorse
|
Basement After Dark: The Music of RAYE
54 Below (8/31-8/31)
|
Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life
54 Below (11/14-11/14)
|
Chadwick Johnson: No Stranger to Love
54 Below (10/02-10/02)
|
Pathways: A New Musical by Ethan Clark Davis and Ryan P. Kennedy
54 Below (11/11-11/11)
|
Live from New York… It’s A Cabaret!
54 Below (9/08-9/08)
|
Allison Bailey, feat. Casey Cott, Lauren Paley, & Talia Suskauer!
54 Below (8/16-8/16)
|
54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
|
Jason Graae: It’s a Graae Night for Singing!
54 Below (8/09-8/09)
|
54 Sings The Princesses of Pop
54 Below (10/06-10/06)
|
Big Broadway Drag Brunch with Marti Cummings
54 Below (10/17-10/17)