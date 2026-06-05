Ethan Mathias Will Bring New Cabaret Show to The Green Room 42

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On July 9, Ethan Matthias will perform his second cabaret evening, "Wait 'Til You See What's Next," at The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Ave. It's his first bistro performance since he received three prestigious cabaret awards--a rare distinction for an artist of any age, let alone one so young. Early observers have noted both the richness of his voice and an interpretive sensibility that is uncommon in performers at this stage. This new one-night performance has been developed in collaboration with Musical Director Michael Lavine and is directed by Eric Michael Gillett.

When The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented the 40th Annual MAC Awards at a ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space March 23, 2026, Mathias won in "New York Debut-Male." The award recognized him for his first solo show, "Outside the Lines," which was presented by Don't Tell Mama April 28, May 17, July 9 and Nov 23, 2025. He subsequently received a Broadway World Award for "Best Debut Show-Run of Shows" and a Pomranz Performance Grant through the American Songbook Association, which is being used for the development of "Wait 'Til You See What's Next."

Historically, Cabaret has been a proving ground for serious performers--not just singers, but interpreters. Mathias is emerging on that scene with unusual musical intelligence and contextual understanding. He distinguishes himself through thoughtful repertoire and a striking emotional directness, signaling the arrival of a young performer with the instincts of a mature musical storyteller.

Originally from Michigan, currently residing in New York City, he is the youngest child in a blended family of 11 kids. He graduated from high school in January 2026 and graduated from the Precollege Voice program at the Manhattan School of Music in May. He has participated in Songbook Academy with Michael Feinstein and team, was a Junior Cabaret Fellow at the Cabaret & Performance Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and completed a one-week intensive at the St Louis Cabaret Conference. He is an advanced pop/jazz pianist and also plays some guitar. He has danced with the Joffrey Ballet School and is currently dancing at Dance Molinari. He is represented by Rebel Creative Group and Take 3 Talent Agency. When his voice dropped into the baritone range around age 12, it caused quite a commotion, seeming to come from someone so young and slight. He turned 17 on May 15.

The name of this new solo evening is based on the title of a song by Jason Robert Brown which is part of the musical set. His choice of material, explains Musical Director Michael Lavine, reflects Ethan looking backward and forward. "Some is about his past, who he was growing up in Michigan. And some reflect who he is now and who he wants to be." The aim, says Director Eric Michael Gilett, is to reveal parts of him that people who discovered him have never seen. He adds that of all the artists he's worked with in recent years, Ethan excites him the most.

Ethan recently co-starred with Tracey Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe in NBC's sports mockumentary sitcom, "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," playing a member of an a capella group. The episode aired March 23.

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