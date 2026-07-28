DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? Broadway Benefit to Support BC/EFA at 54 Below
The lineup of current Broadway performers will raise funds through live performances and a charity auction.
54 BELOW will present Broadway's brightest stars performing the most iconic songs about love, lust, and desire in 'Did You Bring a Condom?' – A Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Grab a red bucket and get ready for a night of unapologetically sexy Broadway performances featuring favorites including 'Dead Girl Walking,' 'As Long As You're Mine,' 'Say No to This,' 'El Tango de Roxanne,' 'Point of No Return,' and many more.
Produced by Natalie Pace, with directions by Natalie Pace and Nick Ammon, and music direction by Cameron Krauss, 'Did You Bring a Condom?' features a cast of Broadway performers coming together for one unforgettable night in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Featured performers include:
- Alicia Babin
- Emma Benson (Heathers Off-Broadway)
- Riley Bocchicchio (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child National Tour)
- Nick Cortazzo (Hadestown National Tour, Death Becomes Her National Tour)
- Carissa Gaughran (The Lost Boys, The Great Gatsby)
- Matt Magnusson (Just in Time, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical)
- Chris Marsh Clark (Heathers Off-Broadway)
- Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice)
- Cade Ostermeyer (Heathers Off-Broadway)
- Christian Probst (The Book of Mormon)
- Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending)
- Maria Wirries (The Lost Boys, Dear Evan Hansen National Tour)
- Gianna Yanelli (Six, Mean Girls)
'Did You Bring a Condom?' – A Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 23, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees)–$40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.
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