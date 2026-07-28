DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? Broadway Benefit to Support BC/EFA at 54 Below

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54 BELOW will present Broadway's brightest stars performing the most iconic songs about love, lust, and desire in 'Did You Bring a Condom?' – A Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Grab a red bucket and get ready for a night of unapologetically sexy Broadway performances featuring favorites including 'Dead Girl Walking,' 'As Long As You're Mine,' 'Say No to This,' 'El Tango de Roxanne,' 'Point of No Return,' and many more.

Produced by Natalie Pace, with directions by Natalie Pace and Nick Ammon, and music direction by Cameron Krauss, 'Did You Bring a Condom?' features a cast of Broadway performers coming together for one unforgettable night in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Featured performers include:

'Did You Bring a Condom?' – A Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 23, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees)–$40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

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