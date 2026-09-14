D.C. Anderson Will Bring WIDE AWOKE (AND PROUD OF IT) to United Solo Festival

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Bistro Award-winning producer/singer/songwriter D.C. Anderson bring Wide Awoke (and PROUD of it) to United Solo Festival at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd St, NYC. His performance date is Friday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will cost $65.00.

The title of his show is ‘D.C. Anderson - WIDE AWOKE (and PROUD of it)!’. Calling fellow humanitarians to the theater to spend an evening with D.C. Anderson singing songs, in which he participated as a writer, that provide solidarity with those who are of the belief that our country’s governing body could benefit from knowing that a great many constituents believe their government should inspire decency, community, inclusion, philanthropy and respect for the planet Earth by creating public policy based on a love for all living things.

Song titles include, ‘What a Time to Be Alive in America’, ‘No Kings Live Here’, ‘For Woody’, ‘Does Your Mother Know (You’re Working for ICE)?’, ‘Did Somebody Mention Hope?’ and ‘Republicans in ‘26’.

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