Chadwick Johnson to Return to 54 Below in NO STRANGER TO LOVE

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54 Below will present Chadwick Johnson in No Stranger to Love on Friday, October 2, 2026. Billboard charting singer and songwriter Chadwick Johnson returns to 54 Below in No Stranger to Love, featuring new original releases and soulful standards of love and passion with selections from the icons who have inspired his artistry: George Michael, Donny Hathaway, Michael McDonald, and more with a special tribute to Dolly Parton. Discover the stories behind the songs as Chadwick invites you on a journey to explore this timeless soulful music.

This one night only show will feature Nick Hetko on piano, Criston Oates on bass, and Philippe Lemm on drums.

Chadwick Johnson in No Stranger to Love at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 2, 2026. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) Premiums are $63.50 ($55.00 + Fees: $8.50). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT Chadwick Johnson

Chadwick is a singer, songwriter, and producer who approaches the craft as a storyteller and revels in the complexities of the human experience. Chadwick's sound echoes the soulful stylings of Lake Street Dive, the soaring vocals of Ben Platt, and the lyrical depth of Brandi Carlile.

Earlier this year Chadwick joined forces with Grammy and Academy Award nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton) and featured saxophonist Grace Kelly to release their new single “No Stranger to Love.” The Contemporary Blues track is the first from Chadwick's forthcoming full-length album.

Chadwick's EP Seasons Change is currently featured on Spotify's Editorial Playlist Blues Roots. His original single “Heart Crisis” made a splash in the UK, spending four weeks atop Music Week's Commercial POP Chart, peaking at #5.

Chadwick is a USA Songwriting Competition Honoree for his latest full length album Unbreakable, which hit #3 on the iTunes Blues charts. His 2019 album Stormy Love topped Billboard's Contemporary Jazz chart.

In his personal life, Chadwick is a horseman who enjoys training horses and spending time outdoors. Chadwick keeps true to his heart and continues to impassion his audience with the soul and sincerity of his music, while remaining on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry.

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