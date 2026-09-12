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Call Me Ursula to Open October 2 at Lips NYC

Schmidt, known for Bea Arthur's Brat Summer, delivers a deep dive into the casting and creation of the iconic villain with cut songs and comedy.

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Call Me Ursula to Open October 2 at Lips NYC

From the creator of The Golden Gays' Hot Flashbacks, and last year's Bea Arthur's Brat Summer comes, Call Me Ursula: A musical deep dive into the Sea Witch. Jason B. Schmidt, aka Beatrix Eglantine Aurthurson takes on one of Disney's most beloved Villains, Ursula The Sea Witch. Call Me Ursula will be presented on Friday October 2nd at 10 PM at LIPS.

Originally created as a 'Bea Arthur' type - who better to delve into the history, the casting, the creation of this dastardly cephalopod, but the foremost Bea Arthur impersonator, herself?

Experience the cut songs from The Disney Broadway Show, from the Original Animated Film, and hear about all the broads they considered for the role before legendary Pat Carroll finally cemented her rendition into our psyches.

Joan Collins! Divine! Charlotte Rae! Charles Pierce! Sherie Renee Scott! Emily Skinner! Queen Latifa! Melissa McCarthy! Live-Singing, Stand-Up Comedy and a musical history lesson, as only Jason B. Schmidt can deliver.

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