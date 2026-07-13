Cabaret Roundup: July 13-19 – Orfeh, Royel Otis, Wayne Brady & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Royel Otis, Titanique star Nya in a new solo show, Wayne Brady & Orfeh at 54 Below and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free concerts this week and our list of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

Nya: LOVERBOY at the Green Room 42

Mon. July 13 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join NYA (American Idol, Titanique, and Caroline or Change) for an intimate evening of original music, reimagined favorites, and cinematic storytelling at The Green Room 42. Blending the emotional honesty of a live concert with the theatricality of cabaret and stage performance, NYA invites audiences into the world of loverboy — a universe built on love, longing, fantasy, heartbreak, transformation, and connection.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19. There is no item minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $25.

July 15-18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Multi award-honored pianist, composer, producer, and solo recording artist Ray Angry returns to 54 Below for an evening showcasing his thrilling piano talents along with some very special guests. Recognized industry-wide as “Mister Goldfinger” as a member of The Roots and on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ray’s show will transcend genres, blending jazz, R&B, classical, soul, pop, and Broadway in an evening of astounding musicianship.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

KT Sullivan at The Laurie Beechman

July 13, August 18 & September 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Award-winning cabaret artist KT Sullivan returns to The Beechman with her signature warmth, elegance, and sly humor in I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore. This sparkling evening celebrates the timeless songs of Cy Coleman, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, Henry Mancini, Charles Strouse, and Lerner & Loewe, among others. Each performance features a special guest, adding a unique layer of charm and spontaneity: July 13: Eric Yves Garcia Aug 18: Bryon Sommers Sept 15: Melodie Wolford

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Stella Cole at Birdland Jazz Club

July 13-18

Tickets available here.

To watch Stella Cole perform is to be transported back in time. Her sense of joy and wonder is infectious – one look at her massive social media following makes this clear. Take a quick scroll through the comments of any of her many viral videos and you’ll see not only her irresistible charm, but an ability to expose fans of all ages to the wonders of the Great American Songbook, especially when these timeless stories are told honestly by an artist with an uncanny ability to transcend generations.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Karen Akers : Come with Me to Paris at Birdland Jazz Club

July 15-18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Acclaimed concert and cabaret star Karen Akers reunites with her longtime musical director Alex Rybeck for an encore performance of Come With Me To Paris on Monday, July 13 at 7:00 PM (the eve of Bastille Day). This one-night-only concert will take place on the historic stage of Birdland in NYC.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

July 15-18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Benefit Show: Royel Otis + Ax and the Hatchetmen at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

July 15-18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Royel Otis meet me in the car tour is coming to Celebrate Brooklyn, supported by Ax and the Hatchetmen! This is a ticketed BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Benefit Concert that supports BRIC’s free programming.

Tickets: General Admission is $60 + service fees. Royelty Early Entry Package: $134.50 + service fees. Includes: One general admission ticket, priority early entry onto the GA floor, pre-doors concert merchandise shopping opportunity, autographed, commemorative laminate merchandise item – exclusive to this package.

Anjunadeep: Open Air New York City: Because of Art / Durante / Ezequiel Arias / James Grant & Jody Wisternoff / Marsh / Romain Garcia / SunrYse at Central Park

July 18 @ 3 pm

Tickets available here.

In association with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad, and Maroc Festivals, SummerStage brings a handful of artists showcasing the diversity of sounds and rhythms from the North African nation to Central Park. Headlining is Hoba Hoba Spirit, a Moroccan rock band from Casablanca that fuses rock, reggae and Gnawa (a Sufi style brought from West Africa) into a sound they call “haiha”—evoking the controlled chaos and randomness of their live experience. They joined by Hamid El Kasri, a Gnawa master trained in the Chemeli style with a distinctively deep and rich voice who performs with the three-stringed bass guembri; Dakhla Casa Xpress beginning with the stillness and warmth of the desert, and building toward the electric energy of the city; Mr ID, the DJ and producer who brought American rap beats, funk rhythms and the spirit of Jazz back home with him to Morocco, where he fused the sounds with violin airs and African percussion; and NDRK, a rising star on the dance floors of Marrakech, Casablanca, and Dubai, who also produces gems like the track selected as the anthem for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Tickets are $82.