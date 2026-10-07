Brooklyn United to Return to La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre

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La MaMa will present BU Live: Back-to-School Edition, a theatrical experience created, written, and directed by Ty Brown, of Brooklyn United. Performances will run October 9-11, 2026, Friday & Saturday at 7:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm, at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 East 4th Street, NYC 10003).

“Brooklyn United and La MaMa have always connected through the work of creating community through creative, collective action. As we celebrate ONENESS in our 65th Season, La MaMa is especially excited to have Brooklyn United back on the block!” - Mia Yoo, La MaMa Artistic Director

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will welcome Brooklyn United back to the Ellen Stewart Theatre. With BU LIVE, Brooklyn United brings a powerful story about community, education, and the future of learning.

Brooklyn United Music & Arts Program (BU), a nationally recognized youth development organization using music, dance, academics, and mentorship to transform the lives of young people. This brand new production, Featuring 50 talented students from New York City Department of Education schools and charter schools, BU Live tells the story of what can happen when a village decides to come together with one powerful idea: What if we created our own school? This back-to-school edition of BU Live invites audiences into the imagination, creativity, and possibility of Brooklyn.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 43 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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