Brooklyn United to Return to La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre
The production will perform at the Ellen Stewart Theatre, a venue under La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club.
La MaMa will present BU Live: Back-to-School Edition, a theatrical experience created, written, and directed by Ty Brown, of Brooklyn United. Performances will run October 9-11, 2026, Friday & Saturday at 7:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm, at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 East 4th Street, NYC 10003).
“Brooklyn United and La MaMa have always connected through the work of creating community through creative, collective action. As we celebrate ONENESS in our 65th Season, La MaMa is especially excited to have Brooklyn United back on the block!” - Mia Yoo, La MaMa Artistic Director
La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will welcome Brooklyn United back to the Ellen Stewart Theatre. With BU LIVE, Brooklyn United brings a powerful story about community, education, and the future of learning.
Brooklyn United Music & Arts Program (BU), a nationally recognized youth development organization using music, dance, academics, and mentorship to transform the lives of young people. This brand new production, Featuring 50 talented students from New York City Department of Education schools and charter schools, BU Live tells the story of what can happen when a village decides to come together with one powerful idea: What if we created our own school? This back-to-school edition of BU Live invites audiences into the imagination, creativity, and possibility of Brooklyn.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Songs From My Childhood
The Green Room 42 (10/22-10/22)
|
Torch Song Soliloquy
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/07-10/07) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
I am ME - on Purpose!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
|
The 37th New York Cabaret Convention
Jazz AT Lincoln Center's Rose Theater (10/13-10/15) PHOTOS
|
The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)