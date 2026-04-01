John Beasley, YELLOWJACKETS, Karen Akers & JOÃO BOSCO Lead April Lineup At Birdland Jazz Club

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Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their April 2026 performance schedule, featuring a full month of jazz, cabaret, and special events. The lineup includes returning engagements, album celebrations, and one-night-only performances from artists across the jazz and live performance spectrum.

APRIL HIGHLIGHTS

UNLIMITED MILES: Miles Davis AT 100

March 31 – April 4

A tribute led by pianist John Beasley celebrating the legacy of Miles Davis through compositions spanning each decade of his career.

NEW JAZZ UNDERGROUND

April 3–5

A rising trio blending contemporary jazz with a modern sensibility, featuring saxophone, bass, and drums.

JON-ERIK KELLSO QUARTET

April 4

Trumpeter Jon-Erik Kellso leads a set rooted in early jazz traditions with a focus on swing-era stylings.

EHUD ASHERIE TRIO

April 5

Pianist Ehud Asherie presents a performance drawing on swing, stride, and Brazilian influences.

Karen Akers: COME WITH ME TO PARIS!

April 6

A cabaret performance featuring music inspired by French chanson and the American songbook.

YELLOWJACKETS

April 7–11

The jazz fusion group performs selections from its extensive catalog, blending contemporary jazz and groove-based compositions.

Ben Allison, STEVE CARDENAS & Ted Nash – TRIOLOGICAL

April 10–12

A trio performance celebrating the release of their latest recording, featuring original works and reinterpretations.

CHRISTIAN WIGGS: OSCAR MEETS TONY

April 12

A program exploring music from Broadway and film through jazz arrangements.

Victoria Shaw’S UNDER THE COVERS

April 13

Songwriters share stories behind their work in a conversational concert format.

SONGS OF PROMISE: AN EVENING WITH MISS AMERICA

April 13

A benefit concert supporting arts education, featuring Miss America 2026 and guest performers.

THE HOT SARDINES

April 14–18

A jazz ensemble presenting early jazz repertoire with contemporary energy and arrangements.

Billy Stritch TRIO

April 17–19

Pianist and vocalist Billy Stritch leads a trio performance rooted in jazz and cabaret traditions.

TROMBOCALIST BIG BAND

April 19

A large ensemble performance combining original compositions with a narrative of personal and musical resilience.

April 20

A concert celebrating five decades of collaboration through storytelling and song.

SFJAZZ COLLECTIVE

April 21–25

An all-star ensemble presenting new arrangements and original works reflecting contemporary jazz directions.

VANESSA RUBIN TRIO

April 24–26

Vocalist Vanessa Rubin performs jazz standards and original interpretations with her trio.

GINITA Y LA ORQUESTA ESA

April 26

A Latin jazz ensemble performing original music influenced by salsa, mambo, and Afro-Cuban styles.

Natalie Douglas: DIFFERENT DRUM

April 27

A tribute concert celebrating the music of Linda Ronstadt.

JOÃO BOSCO 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

April 28 – May 2

A special engagement honoring the Brazilian artist’s career, featuring guest appearances by Anat Cohen.

RECURRING ENGAGEMENTS

Vince Giordano & THE NIGHTHAWKS

Mondays & Tuesdays

A long-running residency recreating early jazz and swing-era sounds.

Jim Caruso’S CAST PARTY

Mondays

A weekly open mic night featuring performers from Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

DAVID OSTWALD’S Louis Armstrong ETERNITY BAND

Wednesdays

A rotating ensemble celebrating traditional jazz repertoire.

FRANK VIGNOLA’S GUITAR NIGHT

Wednesdays

A weekly showcase of jazz guitar featuring guest artists.

THE HIGH SOCIETY NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND

Thursdays

A New Orleans-style ensemble performing classic jazz repertoire.

THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND

Fridays

A large ensemble presenting jazz, funk, and Latin-influenced arrangements.

PASQUALE GRASSO

Saturdays

A guitar-focused trio performance highlighting bebop and jazz standards.

THE BIRDLAND LATIN JAZZ ORCHESTRA

Sundays

A big band dedicated to Latin jazz repertoire and arrangements.

Ticketing Information

Performances take place at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater. Pricing varies by performance, with food and beverage minimums applying to most shows. Full schedule and ticket information are available at birdlandjazz.com.