John Beasley, YELLOWJACKETS, Karen Akers & JOÃO BOSCO Lead April Lineup At Birdland Jazz Club
Also featuring New Jazz Underground, The Hot Sardines, Natalie Douglas, and SFJAZZ Collective across Birdland Jazz Club and Theater.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their April 2026 performance schedule, featuring a full month of jazz, cabaret, and special events. The lineup includes returning engagements, album celebrations, and one-night-only performances from artists across the jazz and live performance spectrum.
APRIL HIGHLIGHTS
UNLIMITED MILES: Miles Davis AT 100
March 31 – April 4
A tribute led by pianist John Beasley celebrating the legacy of Miles Davis through compositions spanning each decade of his career.
NEW JAZZ UNDERGROUND
April 3–5
A rising trio blending contemporary jazz with a modern sensibility, featuring saxophone, bass, and drums.
JON-ERIK KELLSO QUARTET
April 4
Trumpeter Jon-Erik Kellso leads a set rooted in early jazz traditions with a focus on swing-era stylings.
EHUD ASHERIE TRIO
April 5
Pianist Ehud Asherie presents a performance drawing on swing, stride, and Brazilian influences.
Karen Akers: COME WITH ME TO PARIS!
April 6
A cabaret performance featuring music inspired by French chanson and the American songbook.
YELLOWJACKETS
April 7–11
The jazz fusion group performs selections from its extensive catalog, blending contemporary jazz and groove-based compositions.
Ben Allison, STEVE CARDENAS & Ted Nash – TRIOLOGICAL
April 10–12
A trio performance celebrating the release of their latest recording, featuring original works and reinterpretations.
CHRISTIAN WIGGS: OSCAR MEETS TONY
April 12
A program exploring music from Broadway and film through jazz arrangements.
Victoria Shaw’S UNDER THE COVERS
April 13
Songwriters share stories behind their work in a conversational concert format.
SONGS OF PROMISE: AN EVENING WITH MISS AMERICA
April 13
A benefit concert supporting arts education, featuring Miss America 2026 and guest performers.
THE HOT SARDINES
April 14–18
A jazz ensemble presenting early jazz repertoire with contemporary energy and arrangements.
Billy Stritch TRIO
April 17–19
Pianist and vocalist Billy Stritch leads a trio performance rooted in jazz and cabaret traditions.
TROMBOCALIST BIG BAND
April 19
A large ensemble performance combining original compositions with a narrative of personal and musical resilience.
Amanda McBroom & Michele Brourman
April 20
A concert celebrating five decades of collaboration through storytelling and song.
SFJAZZ COLLECTIVE
April 21–25
An all-star ensemble presenting new arrangements and original works reflecting contemporary jazz directions.
VANESSA RUBIN TRIO
April 24–26
Vocalist Vanessa Rubin performs jazz standards and original interpretations with her trio.
GINITA Y LA ORQUESTA ESA
April 26
A Latin jazz ensemble performing original music influenced by salsa, mambo, and Afro-Cuban styles.
Natalie Douglas: DIFFERENT DRUM
April 27
A tribute concert celebrating the music of Linda Ronstadt.
JOÃO BOSCO 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
April 28 – May 2
A special engagement honoring the Brazilian artist’s career, featuring guest appearances by Anat Cohen.
RECURRING ENGAGEMENTS
Vince Giordano & THE NIGHTHAWKS
Mondays & Tuesdays
A long-running residency recreating early jazz and swing-era sounds.
Jim Caruso’S CAST PARTY
Mondays
A weekly open mic night featuring performers from Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.
DAVID OSTWALD’S Louis Armstrong ETERNITY BAND
Wednesdays
A rotating ensemble celebrating traditional jazz repertoire.
FRANK VIGNOLA’S GUITAR NIGHT
Wednesdays
A weekly showcase of jazz guitar featuring guest artists.
THE HIGH SOCIETY NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND
Thursdays
A New Orleans-style ensemble performing classic jazz repertoire.
THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND
Fridays
A large ensemble presenting jazz, funk, and Latin-influenced arrangements.
PASQUALE GRASSO
Saturdays
A guitar-focused trio performance highlighting bebop and jazz standards.
THE BIRDLAND LATIN JAZZ ORCHESTRA
Sundays
A big band dedicated to Latin jazz repertoire and arrangements.
Ticketing Information
Performances take place at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater. Pricing varies by performance, with food and beverage minimums applying to most shows. Full schedule and ticket information are available at birdlandjazz.com.
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