Artemisia LeFay's SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back Room

Artemisia LeFay's Spirit Soirée is vintage-inspired variety show featuring vaudeville, cabaret, burlesque, hot jazz, and much more and will showcase Miss LeFay's original music on Sunday, January 21st at 8pm at The Back Room.

Performers include Curren DeVito, Renée Guerrero, Larry Harris, Quintin Harris, Khullip Jeung, Mary Spencer Knapp, Artemisia LeFay, Maggie McMuffin, Hannah Mount, Cassandra Rosebeetle and Mark York.

The Back Room is one of only two speakeasies in New York City that operated during Prohibition and is still in existence today.

Come celebrate the eve of Artemisia LeFay's upcoming album of original dark kabarett music in guise of a vintage-inspired variety show!