AMERICABARET: A STAR-SPANGELED 250th BIRTHDAY PARTY To Perform At The Triad Theater

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Award-winning entertainer Anthony Fett, acclaimed for his hit holiday show Gayer Than Christmas, will celebrate America's semiquincentennial with the premiere of “AMERICABARET: A Star-Spangled 250th Birthday Party."

A joyful and patriotic musical celebration, AMERICABARET will raise a glass to freedom with a spirited salute to the Great American Songbook. The evening features beloved songs by legendary American composers and performers including George M. Cohan, Irving Berlin, Dolly Parton, Lin Manuel Miranda and more.

Fett brings together an all-star creative team for this special event. The production is directed by Nate Patten (Brooke Shields' Previously Owned, Elf on Broadway), with musical direction by MAC Award-winning pianist Yasuhiko "YAZ" Fukuoka, and choreography by Lauren Gemelli (Chicago, 42nd Street).

Known for his dynamic Stage Presence and powerful vocals, Fett has earned praise for his energetic performances. Combining humor, nostalgia, and timeless American music, AMERICABARET promises an evening of celebration, community and pride.

The performance will take place on on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM at The Triad Theater. Tickets start at $17.76. Additional information and ticket purchases can be made at Anthony Fett's website.

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