A NIGHT OF PRIDE: HEARTBREAK / DESAMOR to Return for 7th Edition at The Clemente
GOTA's LGBTQ+ celebration will feature host Facundo Agustin and guest artists including Ricky Reyes and Samuel Flores.
Group of the Arts, in collaboration with The Clemente and Teatro SEA, will present the 7th Edition of A Night of Pride, an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ artistry, community, and cultural expression. This year's theme, Heartbreak / Desamor, invites audiences on an emotional journey through stories of love lost, resilience, healing, and self-discovery.
Taking place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 8:00 PM at The Clemente, this special evening will be hosted by recent Helen Hayes award winner for his work in GAla Hispanic Theater in Washington DC, Facundo Agustin (Argentina), bringing together a diverse cast of artists representing a range of cultures, identities, and artistic disciplines. Guest artists include Ricky Reyes (USA/El Salvador), Samuel Flores (USA/PR), Andres Gallardo (Colombia) Victoria Raigorodsky (Argentina), Pablo Jesus Gato (Argentina) Chris Browne Valenzuela (Chile) and a special set by DJ Oscar Avila (USA/Mexico) among others.
Through music, dance, poetry, theater, and drag performance, artists will explore the many dimensions of heartbreak-from romantic loss and longing to personal transformation and renewal. Blending vulnerability, humor, passion, and celebration, A Night of Pride continues its tradition of creating a space where authentic stories can be shared and where community is strengthened through the arts.
Now in its seventh year, A Night of Pride has become a vibrant platform for Latinx LGBTQ+ artists, allies, and audiences to gather in celebration of diversity, visibility, and love in all its forms.
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