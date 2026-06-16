A NIGHT OF PRIDE: HEARTBREAK / DESAMOR to Return for 7th Edition at The Clemente

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Group of the Arts, in collaboration with The Clemente and Teatro SEA, will present the 7th Edition of A Night of Pride, an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ artistry, community, and cultural expression. This year's theme, Heartbreak / Desamor, invites audiences on an emotional journey through stories of love lost, resilience, healing, and self-discovery.

Taking place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 8:00 PM at The Clemente, this special evening will be hosted by recent Helen Hayes award winner for his work in GAla Hispanic Theater in Washington DC, Facundo Agustin (Argentina), bringing together a diverse cast of artists representing a range of cultures, identities, and artistic disciplines. Guest artists include Ricky Reyes (USA/El Salvador), Samuel Flores (USA/PR), Andres Gallardo (Colombia) Victoria Raigorodsky (Argentina), Pablo Jesus Gato (Argentina) Chris Browne Valenzuela (Chile) and a special set by DJ Oscar Avila (USA/Mexico) among others.

Through music, dance, poetry, theater, and drag performance, artists will explore the many dimensions of heartbreak-from romantic loss and longing to personal transformation and renewal. Blending vulnerability, humor, passion, and celebration, A Night of Pride continues its tradition of creating a space where authentic stories can be shared and where community is strengthened through the arts.

Now in its seventh year, A Night of Pride has become a vibrant platform for Latinx LGBTQ+ artists, allies, and audiences to gather in celebration of diversity, visibility, and love in all its forms.

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