54 DIVA OFF To Be Hosted By 54 Below For One Night Only

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

54 Diva Off is a hilarious celebration of Broadway's most dazzling, dramatic, and delightfully egotistical divas. The evening takes on iconic characters like DeeDee Allen, King George III, Regina George, and more for a one-night-only night of musical theatre chaos.

The cast features performers with credits from Wicked, The Outsiders, Hamilton, Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Kimberly Akimbo, Heathers, Jagged Little Pill, and more.

Featured performers include Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Hailey Hyde (The Outsiders), Johanna Moise (Death Becomes Her, Hamilton), Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending), Olivia Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo, Heathers Off-Broadway, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical National Tour), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill National Tour), Landry Champlin (American Idol/Mean Girls at PCLO), Mia Goodman (Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre), and Jimmy Awards performers Hayden Poe and Lucas Brown, alongside an amazing lineup of rising performers.

Chloe Kelly and Jolie Lubar (Tiktok Content Creator/Podcast Host of Dramatically Speaking) are producers and also performing in the showcase.

Can't make it to NYC? The performance will also be livestreamed, so you can watch from anywhere.

The event will take place on September 6th at 9:30pm at 54 Below, located at 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019. Tickets to the in person show can be purchased at 54 Below's website, along with tickets for the livestreamed event.

About 54 Below

At 54 Below, our mission is to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret while providing an unparalleled audience experience. We’re committed to growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and to expanding their audiences. We aim to present work that is vivid, immediate, enlightening and entertaining that reflects the world around us and the imagination of the artists. We honor the cabaret tradition and the music and community of Broadway by pursuing excellence in content, performance, hospitality and cuisine.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming