54 BELOW DUELS Volume 3: Halloween Edition Set For October

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54 Below will present 54 Below DUELS Volume 3: Halloween Edition on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 9:30 pm. Joshua Turchin and his ensemble of performers from Broadway, TV, and film are thrilled to be back and duel it out at 54 Below!

Get ready for a spooky Halloween version of your favorite DUELS series! This is Volume III of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by music director and pianist Joshua Turchin, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There's 'The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing' so get ready to get haunted and duel!

Musical direction and arrangements by Joshua Turchin.

The cast features Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour),

Fabi Aguirre (On Your Feet!, LES MISERABLES, Nickelodeon's 'Snow Day'), Josie Axelson, Jaci Maite Calderon (Basura at Alliance Theatre, Purple Rain), Kyle Castillo (Then She Fell Off-Broadway), Ryan Colone (Angry Alan Off-Broadway), L.R. Davidson (Dog Man: The Musical Off-Broadway), Desmond Luis Edwards (How To Dance in Ohio), Isabella Esler (Beetlejuice, Heathers: The Musical Off-Broadway), Amelia Fei (How To Dance in Ohio), Giselle Gutierrez (Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour), Manny Houston (Forbidden Broadway Off-Broadway, Illinoise), Thayne Jasperson (Newsies, Matilda, Hamilton), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill National Tour), Emma Grace Kopec, Madison Kopec (How To Dance in Ohio), Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Emmy Liu-Wang ('Raven's Home,' 'Hollywood Arts'), Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose ('Top of My School', 'Canada's Got Talent'), Jamie Martin Mann (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Noah Marlow (The Book of Mormon, & Juliet National Tour, Mary Poppins, Elf National Tour), Devon Meddock, David Merino (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Cabaret), Jenny Mollet (Ragtime, Six, Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour, The Color Purple), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem Off-Broadway), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Dan Rosales (The Great Gatsby, Spamilton Off-Broadway), Isabella Scolaro, Alexa Seda, Ahmad K. Simmons, Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong), Violet Tinnirello ('Sesame Street'), Lexis Trechak (Maddie: A New Musical Off-Broadway), Remi Tuckman ('Paw Patrol', Drag: the Musical Off-Broadway), and Vanessa Valentin.

The band consists of Joshua Turchin (arranger, keys and synth), Peter Douskalis (guitar and banjo), Betty Kean (reeds), Dan Harkins (trombone), Emmanuel Reyes (trumpet), and additional members to be announced soon.

54 Below DUELS Volume 3: Halloween Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, October 25th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $47 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees), and VIP seating is $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

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