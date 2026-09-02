TOGETHER AT LAST! to Reunite Seth Sikes and Tedd Firth at 54 Below

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54 Below will present the return of award-winning vocalist Seth Sikes, joining forces with acclaimed pianist Tedd Firth in their new show “Together at Last!” on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:00 PM. Joining them as special guest will be Grammy Award nominee and cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, one of the most celebrated interpreters of the American Songbook.

They will present an evening of timeless standards, from swinging show tunes to heartfelt ballads. The program will feature songs from Stephen Sondheim to Paul Simon, delivered with Sikes's signature style, humor, and heart and Firth's incomparable musicianship. Tickets are available HERE.

Seth Sikes has become a 54 Below favorite, with past engagements celebrating the music of the 1920s and iconic artists including Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. His Garland tributes have earned two BroadwayWorld Awards and two MAC Award nominations. The New York Times praised his work, noting, “His show was a hit with critics and audiences alike.” Sikes has also recently toured nationwide with Nicolas King in their popular duo act, The New Belters.

Marilyn Maye, a favorite of Johnny Carson, appeared a remarkable 76 times on “The Tonight Show” and, at 98, continues to captivate audiences with the musicianship, warmth, humor, and vitality that have made her one of the great nightclub performers of her generation.

Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth will perform “Together at Last!” featuring special guest Marilyn Maye at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:00 PM. Tickets range from $30.50 to $74.50, with VIP seating at $96.50 and premium seating at $118.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Additional fees may apply. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org.

Seth Sikes is known for his performances of the American Songbook and for his acclaimed tributes to legendary female vocalists including Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. His work has earned him two BroadwayWorld Awards and two MAC Award nominations. Rex Reed said, “There's no telling how far Seth Sikes will go!” Sikes recently toured in the duo show The New Belters with Nicolas King and has served as Associate Director on Broadway productions including The Band's Visit and Dead Outlaw, among others.

Tedd Firth is one of the most sought-after pianists and musical directors in New York cabaret and jazz. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has collaborated with many of the world's leading vocalists and has become renowned for his sensitivity, versatility, and extraordinary command of the Great American Songbook. A longtime presence on New York's concert and nightclub stages, Firth has performed at many of the city's most prestigious venues and is widely admired by singers and audiences alike.

Marilyn Maye is one of the most acclaimed cabaret and jazz vocalists of her generation. A Grammy Award nominee and a favorite of Johnny Carson, she appeared 76 times on “The Tonight Show,” more than any other singer. Her career has spanned more than seven decades, encompassing recordings, television, concert halls, and nightclubs across the country. Maye remains a beloved presence on the New York cabaret scene, celebrated for her extraordinary musicianship, storytelling, humor, and enduring connection with audiences.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and Off-Broadway stages. One of the most in-demand venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

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