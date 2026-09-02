Sara Al-Bazali Will Make NYC Solo Debut at 54 Below

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54 Below will present Sara Al-Bazali, fresh off her internet-viral run as the Standby for Veronica Sawyer and Heather Chandler in Heathers off Broadway, makes her 54 Below solo debut in “Wait For It” on October 4, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Join Sara on a journey through some of her dream roles and a look back at the music that has shaped her life and career.

Featuring music by Joe Iconis, Renee Rapp, Jeanine Tesori, and more. Featuring special guests Nick Brogan (The Notebook), Fletcher Kim, Nora Landy, Devin Lewis (Heathers), Jimin Moon (The Rocky Horror Show, Heated Rivalry Off-Broadway), Keke Nesbitt (The Book of Mormon), Syd Sider (Heathers), Owen Ashbery Smith, and Alyssa Enita Stanford. The show is music directed by Tyler Arle and produced by Spencer Sher.

Sara Al Bazali: Wait For It plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 4, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) – $47 (includes $7 in fees) Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

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