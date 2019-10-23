Zosia Mamet Will Star in THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

Deadline reports that Zosia Mamet has joined "The Flight Attendant" at HBO Max. She will star with executive producer Kaley Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is described as a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man - and no idea what happened.

Mamet plays Annie, a born and raised New Yorker and brass tacks lawyer, who gets in over her head pulling strings to help her best friend Cassie (Cuoco).

Michiel Huisman, Sonoya Mizuno, Colin Woodell and Rosie Perez make up teh rest of the ensemble cast.

Mamet played Shoshana on "Girls." She's also known for roles in "The Kids Are Alright," and in Netflix's "Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City." She is the daughter of playwright David Mamet.

Read the original story on Deadline.





