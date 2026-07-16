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Zendaya on THE TONIGHT SHOW: Tom Holland's THE ODYSSEY Surprise and EUPHORIA's End

Zendaya describes her reaction to learning that Christopher Nolan wanted to cast her in THE ODYSSEY, news that was revealed to her by her husband Tom Holland.

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Zendaya sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss several topics, including the moment Tom Holland told her that Christopher Nolan wanted to cast her in THE ODYSSEY. According to Zendaya, the news came as a surprise delivered by Holland, and her reaction was one of genuine shock. She also spoke about explaining the plot of the film INTERSTELLAR to her EUPHORIA co-star Hunter Schafer and reflected on what it has been like to work alongside people she admires on the set of THE ODYSSEY.

THE ODYSSEY is Christopher Nolan's film, and Zendaya's conversation with Fallon touched on the experience of joining that cast. She also addressed the end of EUPHORIA, the HBO drama in which she stars.

Tom Holland, who also appears in THE ODYSSEY, visited THE TONIGHT SHOW earlier this week for a themed game of Cyclops Beer Pong tied to the film's release. Matt Damon, another cast member, also appeared on the show to discuss THE ODYSSEY, sharing a separate anecdote involving Holland on set.

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