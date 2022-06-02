World of Wonder Introduces the Queens of DRAG RACE FRANCE Season One

Start your engines for the premiere of "Drag Race France," debuting on June 25th at 11am PT, followed by a weekly roll out every Thursday starting on June 30th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on France TV's SLASH.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" S12 alum, Nicky Doll, will host the premiere season alongside resident judges - actress and TV host, Daphné Bürki, and French DJ and LGBTQ+ activist, Kiddy Smile.

The ten fierce, French queens competing for the title of France's first Drag Superstar are Elips, Kam Hugh, La Big Bertha, La Briochée, La Grande Dame, La Kahena, Lolita Banana, Lova Ladiva, Paloma and Soa de Muse.

Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories. Based on their performances, the judges will choose the leading queens to advance to the next episode until France's first Drag Superstar is crowned.

THE QUEENS OF DRAG RACE FRANCE

Elips

After only two and a half years of drag experience, Elips placed 3rd in the first season of "Drag Contest" (an Instagram makeup contest) and won the Drag Games in 2021. Self-taught and very creative, Elips makes her own costumes and gives powerful, poetic performances. Since 2019, she has performed in Bordeaux, Paris, Toulouse and Lyon; as well as on the stage of Bordeaux Pride in September 2021.

Elips

Kam Hugh

Kam Hugh grew up in Ardèche before discovering drag through "RuPaul's Drag Race" and the Parisian drag scene. For the past 4 years, Kam Hugh has worked as a professional makeup artist and drag queen. Kam Hugh shows her incredible makeup and fashion skills on Youtube, Instagram and performs on-stage regularly in Paris. She has also performed in the US, Belgium and Austria for the most recent Life Ball. As the face of major cosmetic brands, she is the first French drag queen to have had her portrait in ELLE France.

Kam Hugh

La Big Bertha

Born in Castres, La Big Bertha discovered cabaret and the drag scene early in childhood. After 10 years of experience, La Big Bertha is the ultimate French queen of burlesque. She has her own show "La Bertha's Fantasia" at le Nouveau Casino theater in Paris. La Big Bertha travels and performs in prestigious cabarets, theaters and operas all around France and worldwide.

La Big Bertha

La Briochée

Born in Royan, La Briochée discovered drag thanks to "RuPaul's Drag Race". In May 2019, she started her career under the drag name MyëVe Märchen and entered two competitions: the Drag Me Upp and Drag Academy. As a trans woman, La Briochée fights for drag to be accessible to everyone, no matter identity, gender, body type or origins. A creative actress and singer, La Briochée is a versatile drag queen. In June 2021, she joined the company of the iconic Parisian cabaret Madame Arthur and started a career as a voice actress.

La Briocheé

La Grande Dame

La Grande Dame discovered drag in Nice where she grew up, and started performing drag five years ago. La Grande Dame started in Nice's nightclubs (Le Swing and Le Glam) and in Paris where she became a key figure of the drag scene. She's the most followed French drag queen on Instagram and performs outside of France in Bruxelles, Venise, Monaco and London. La Grande Dame has already walked many fashion runways, including for Jean-Paul Gaultier's last Haute Couture collection.

La Grande Dame

La Kahena

Originally from Tunisia, La Kahena started her career in 2016 and chose to wear the name of the famous Berber queen and warrior of the 7th century. Currently La Kahena performs all over France and is known for her sharp aesthetic, comedy skills and stage performances where she handles fire. She performed at the Superball in Amsterdam, Dragathon All Star and the 1st season of "Clash of Tatas", for which she is now the Parisian host. Proud to represent French multiculturalism, La Kahena is also the first drag queen to have performed at l'Institut du Monde Arabe (Arab World Institute in Paris.)

La Kahena

Lolita Banana

Mexican Lolita Banana discovered drag in 2018 while working as a dancer at a campsite in Biscarrosse. Torn between her professional salsa career and competing in drag, Lolita Banana's persona helped her find the right balance between both. Since then, she has participated at Drag Me Up and performed in le Café de Paris, the B Boat and the Rainbowland Party in Nice. Lolita Banana is known for being the iconic host of The Brunch and Queen, the most famous drag brunch in Paris; as THE showgirl of the Parisian scene.

Lolita Banana

Lova Ladiva

From Toulouse, Lova Ladiva discovered drag in 2009 through shows like "Matinée Groop" and Ibiza's "Supermartxe." She currently performs all over France, Spain and New York where she represented France at World Pride - commemorating the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. With her cheerful disposition and one-of-a-kind personality, Lova Ladiva carries herself with humor and extravagance.

Lova Ladiva

Paloma

From Clermont-Ferrand, Paloma was never afraid to personify female characters even at a young age. Gathering all her talents (acting, writing, directing and sewing), Paloma started doing drag in 2018. She performs in solo acts and with the "King Chefs and Drag Queens" company in numerous Parisian clubs and cabarets. Paloma also made an eponymous short movie, coming out this year, and received an award at the Music and Cinema Festival of Marseille.

Paloma

Soa de Muse

Soa de Muse discovered drag on YouTube by finding clips of the first season of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Originally from Martinique and living in Saint-Denis, Soa de Muse gets inspiration from their culture. Soa is a well rounded and captivating artist, talented in singing, dancing, comedy and cabaret. Soa de Muse has been performing for almost 10 years around France and on iconic Parisian stages like Madame Arthur, L'Olympia, le Carreau du Temple or l'Ahlambra. They opened their own cabaret "La Bouche" with 3 other artists, Porte de Clignancourt, in Paris.

Soa De Muse

Drag Race France is produced by Endemol Shine, and executive produced by World of Wonder. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and RuPaul Charles are executive producers.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.