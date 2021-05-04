World of Wonder Debuts May Programming Slate

World of Wonder - the Emmy® award-winning company behind RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and MILLION DOLLAR LISTING - announces TODAY its May programming slate for its owned and operated subscription service WOW Presents Plus. On the heels of record-breaking growth for the platform which saw a 61% increase in subscribers in Q1 of 2021 alone, the five shows ranging from an educational series to a gag-worthy game show and award-winning documentary join the service's robust library of original content.

The new slate includes Gay Sex Ed, a surprisingly informative and highly entertaining series from RuPaul's Drag Race queens Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Kameron Michaels, and certified sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue covering all things 'Sex Ed' from a gay male perspective; Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka-hosted What's My Game?, a fresh new game show wherever everyone's a winner, especially Priyanka fans; and critically acclaimed documentary Freedia Got a Gun, which examines America's gun violence epidemic.

Following the international premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under - available in the US and select territories worldwide exclusively on WOW Presents Plus - this new slate includes three companion shows, extending the eleganza extravaganza. This includes Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage as she spills the tea with each week's eliminated queen on How's Your Head, Queen; Losing Is The New Winning: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under featuring your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1 queens discussing their journey post-show, giving advice, and inspiring the latest eliminated queen from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under; and Fashion Photo RuView hosted by drag icons Raja and Raven.

"We're excited to bring our global subscribers this gag-worthy slate of new and original programming," says World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "The year over year growth of WOW Presents Plus has proved there's a hunger for the content and we are thrilled to bring it to viewers word-wide, while also providing a platform for fan-favorite queens from the World of Wonderverse and beyond."

Watch a trailer here: