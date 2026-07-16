Willow Performs TALK ON THE HILL on Jimmy Kimmel Live

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A performance clip from JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE features Willow performing her song TALK ON THE HILL on the ABC late-night program. The footage captures the artist delivering the track live before the studio audience.

TALK ON THE HILL is the song Willow brought to the JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE stage for this television performance. The appearance marks one of the artist's recent live television showcases for the track.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE airs on ABC and has served as a platform for musical performances alongside its talk format. The show has hosted a range of musical guests in recent seasons, including, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson, who performed his song Sticks and Stones on the program.

The TALK ON THE HILL performance clip is now available on the JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE YouTube channel, which has accumulated more than 16 billion views and over 19 million subscribers across its run.

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