Willow Discusses Growing Up in an Artistic Family & New Album THE THREAD on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
The singer spoke about family influences and the inspiration behind her latest record's visual identity.
Footage from JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE features singer Willow in conversation about her upbringing in an artistic family and the creative thinking behind her new album, THE THREAD. The clip also includes a performance of her song Talk On The Hill, delivered on the late-night stage.
In the interview segment, Willow discusses how growing up surrounded by artistic influences shaped her approach to music and explains the specific meaning she attached to the cover art for THE THREAD. The conversation offers a look at the conceptual framework behind the record, connecting her personal background to the album's visual and thematic identity.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE has recently hosted a range of musical guests and performers. BroadwayWorld previously covered Lukas Nelson's performance of "Sticks and Stones" on the program, part of a pattern of the show presenting live musical segments alongside its interview content.