Will Arnett Will Produce a Daily Series for Quibi

Variety reports that Will Arnett will produce a brand new animated horoscope series for upcoming short-form streamer Quibi.

The series will star twelve colorful animals that each represent a sign of the zodiac.

"Your Daily Horoscope" will release twelve personalized segments per day, five days per week. The show will be animated and produced by animation studio ATTN.

"We're so excited to be part of this unique show," Arnett said in a statement. "The odds of it coming together were astronomical... but I suppose it was written in the stars."

Arnett is known for his work on "BoJack Horseman" and "Arrested Development."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories