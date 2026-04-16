Wayne Brady, Da’Vinchi, Simone Kessell And More Set For Emmys Pickleball Slam Fundraiser

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The Television Academy Foundation has announced the return of its Emmys Pickleball Slam fundraiser, set to take place Sunday, May 17, at the Calabasas Pickleball Club.

The event will be cohosted by Jason George (Grey’s Anatomy) and Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) and will bring together television personalities, industry professionals, and pickleball players for a day of competition and fundraising.

Celebrity participants scheduled to compete include Wayne Brady, Nancy Cartwright, Da’Vinchi, Shawn Hatosy, Simone Kessell, Jonathan Mangum, Jessie Prez, Sugar Ray Leonard, and chef Jet Tila.

Programming for the day will include red carpet arrivals, a doubles pickleball tournament, auctions, gift bags, and a cocktail reception, where awards will be presented.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this year’s lineup of celebrity pickleball players,” said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “Events like this not only bring the excitement of Emmy season to the court, but also directly support the Foundation’s education programs—helping aspiring storytellers gain the skills and experience to launch their careers in television.”

Proceeds from the event will support the Foundation’s core education programs, which provide training and career development opportunities for students pursuing work in television.

Ticket Information

The Emmys Pickleball Slam will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available to the public for both tournament participation and spectating.

Pricing is as follows: $200 for a single player, $350 for a doubles team, and $100 for VIP spectator access, which includes a gift bag.

Tickets can be purchased online.