Watch: JAY-Z's Yankee Stadium Residency Highlights Include Rihanna, Pharrell, Alicia Keys

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Footage from Jay-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, posted by TODAY, captures highlights from the sold-out run including a string of notable guest appearances. Among those joining the rapper on stage were Pharrell, Alicia Keys, his daughter Blue Ivy, and Rihanna, whose appearance was described as a rare public performance.

The concerts marked a significant moment at one of New York City's most recognizable venues, with Jay-Z holding a multi-night stand at Yankee Stadium that drew considerable attention for both the scale of the production and the caliber of guests who took the stage alongside him.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the residency's closing night, with footage shared by GOOD MORNING AMERICA capturing Jay-Z performing 'Home Run' before the stadium crowd on the final evening of the run. The TODAY clip offers a broader look across all three nights, pulling together key moments from the full residency.