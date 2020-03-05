WYNONNA EARP Season 4 to Feature Melanie Scrofano's Directorial Debut

SYFY, CTV Sci-Fi, IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films and Cineflix Media announced today that leading lady Melanie Scrofano will make her directorial debut for one episode in the upcoming 12-episode fourth season of WYNONNA EARP.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter WYNONNA EARP would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet -- all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday...

"I'm very excited to bring my experience as WYNONNA EARP to the director's chair for an episode of season four. I've had the great luck to learn from some of the best directors and showrunners in the business and hope that viewers will enjoy the episode as much as I've enjoyed directing it," said Melanie Scrofano, Star and Director.

"There is literally no one else who knows what makes WYNONNA EARP tick better than Melanie Scrofano," said Emily Andras, Showrunner and Executive Producer. "Her enthusiasm, ingenuity, and diligence -- not to mention the fierce loyalty of her cast and crew -- make her a natural fit for the director's chair. I am so excited to watch her shine in this new role."

Marathons of the cult favorite series begin tomorrow, March 6 at 6:30am PT/ET on SYFY, leading up to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the making of Season 4 airing during SYFY's "20 WOMEN TO WATCH IN 2020" documentary special on Friday, March 27 at 11pm PT/ET, directly following the VAGRANT QUEEN premiere.

Watch a promo here:





