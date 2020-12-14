WRONGFUL CONVICTION: FALSE CONFESSIONS Tells the Story of Tommy Ward

He thought the police would recognize that it was just a dream, not reality.

This week, Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin, hosts of the Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions podcast, tell a story from Ada, Oklahoma, where a young woman went missing. A few months after her disappearance, a man named Tommy Ward told police that he'd had a bad dream about her murder. Incredibly, the police took that dream and turned it into a false confession... and into a prison sentence that continues to this day, 35 years later.

Tommy Ward was featured in the John Grisham book The Innocent Man and the Netflix series of the same name. Now, Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions takes listeners behind the scenes of his gripping story. Find it on Apple Podcasts and other popular podcast platforms as well as at www.wrongfulconvictionpodcast.com.

Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co No1.