WHITE NIGHTS 4K Restoration to Open, Starring Marcello Mastroianni
Luchino Visconti's classic film screens at Film Forum, co-starring Maria Schell.
A new 4K restoration of WHITE NIGHTS, Luchino Visconti's adaptation of the Fyodor Dostoyevsky novella starring Marcello Mastroianni, is set to open in theaters this Friday.
Marcello Mastroianni, as a lonely city transplant, and Maria Schell, as a sheltered girl haunted by a lover's promise, meet by chance on a canal bridge and begin a tentative romance that quickly entangles them in a web of longing and self-delusion. Luchino Visconti's White Nights, an exquisite adaptation of Dostoyevsky's novella, translates this romantic, shattering tale of two RESTLESS SOULS into a ravishing black-and-white dream.
1957 / Italy / 101min
4K restoration by Cinecittà.
Screenings
WHITE NIGHTS opens in New York on Friday, July 24 at Film Forum.
The film opens in Los Angeles on Friday, August 7 at The Laemmle Royal.
A national rollout is set to follow.