WESTWORLD Returns to HBO on March 15

The Emmy® winning drama series WESTWORLD returns for its eight-episode third season SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. A dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, the show was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Returning cast includes Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Emmy® winner Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton).

Joining the cast this season are Aaron Paul (Caleb), Vincent Cassel (Serac), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells).



Upcoming episodes:

Season 3, episode 1: "Parce Domine"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT)

If you're stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan.

Season 3, episode 2: "The Winter Line"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

Season 3, episode 3: "The Absence of Field"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

If you don't like what you see in the mirror, don't blame the mirror.

Written by Denise Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis.

Season 3, episode 4: "The Mother of Exiles"

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 5 (9:00-10:10 p.m.)

The truth doesn't always set you free.

Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron.

The first two seasons of WESTWORLD received a combined 42 Emmy® nominations. The second season's 20 Emmy® nominations resulted in three wins, including: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Thandie Newton), Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

WESTWORLD was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.





