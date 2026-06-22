WELCOME TO WREXHAM Season 5 Clip: Phil Parkinson on the Club's Evolution

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A scene from Season 5, Episode 7 of WELCOME TO WREXHAM, the FX docuseries streaming on Hulu, features Phil Parkinson speaking candidly about the club's development and long-term goals. In the clip, Parkinson addresses the challenges of injuries and a shifting roster while maintaining focus on building a squad capable of competing at the Premier League level.

WELCOME TO WREXHAM chronicles the story of Wrexham AFC following its 2020 purchase by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who set out to transform the fifth-tier Welsh club into a global underdog story. The series has tracked the club through back-to-back promotions that brought Wrexham into EFL League One for the first time in two decades, with each new level bringing greater competition, higher costs, and increased pressure on the organization.

Season 5 continues to document the club's ambitions as it pushes further up the English football pyramid. New episodes of WELCOME TO WREXHAM are available to stream on Hulu, with the series airing on FX.

FX has been active across multiple series this season. For more on the network's programming, BroadwayWorld has covered recent releases including the official trailer for THE BEAR Season 5, the final chapter of the acclaimed culinary drama premiering June 25 on Hulu and FX.

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