Video: STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Trailer Offers New Look at BIG BANG Spin-off

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The official trailer is here for Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, the forthcoming Max Original comedy series set in the world (or worlds) of The Big Bang Theory. Led by Kevin Sussman as the titular Stuart, the ten-episode season will debut on HBO on Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The series follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, thus kicking off a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in his quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie)

Along the way, the eclectic group encounters alternate-universe versions of characters from the original CBS sitcom. Eagle-eyed viewers of the new trailer can spot quick appearances from franchise veterans, including two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome, and Teller, all of whom appeared in the flagship series.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe hails from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, and is created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck serves as the executive producer and also directs multiple episodes.

This is the third spin-off of CBS's popular The Big Bang Theory, after YOUNG SHELDON and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The original series, which starred Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, and Kaley Cuoco, ran for 12 seasons, from 2007 to 2019.

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