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WE MET AT GROSSINGER'S to Add Second Show

The added performance follows interest in the production's original engagement.

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WE MET AT GROSSINGER'S to Add Second Show

A second performance of WE MET AT GROSSINGER'S has been scheduled, organizers announced, adding an additional date for the production.

The last day of SFJFF46 just got even more exciting, with organizers adding a second screening of the Closing Night film We Met at Grossinger's to the Piedmont schedule on Sunday, August 2 by popular demand. Along with an encore screening of The Darkest Light and the Audience Award TBAs, festivalgoers will not want to miss the final day of the Festival.

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