WBTV Will Produce New Dark Comedy CANCELED

Deadline reports that WBTV will produce "Canceled," a new dark comedy from writers and producers Julian Breece and Ira Madison III.

Berlanti Productions executive produce.

Canceled explores "cancel culture." The show is described as taking place "through the lens of a crew of middling black social media personalities who see their fortunes change when their takedown of a racist celebrity transforms them into woke icons. When things take an ironic turn, the friends' newfound influence brings their messy personal lives into similar crosshairs."

"Julian and Ira are both incredibly talented and beyond that, they are standout voices of their generation," said Berlanti. "Their show is inspired, fun, funny and important and we feel lucky to be a part of it."

"For better and worse, social media has given a voice to the masses, and for our generation, it's not only transformed the way we interact with each other but also given us a platform to rail against oppressive forces across the globe," said Breece and Madison. "It's also turned some of us into virtue-signaling hypocrites, and provided malignant reality stars with a platform to steal elections, so we're exploring both sides of the tragicomic coin. Whether you call it cancel culture or consequence culture, it's modus vivendi in America and we're excited for this series to get canceled so we can cash in too."

Read the original story on Deadline.





