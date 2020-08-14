WATCH: New Music Video from Weezer for BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

Check out the full soundtrack listing from the film below!

Orion Pictures' BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC and Weezer have released a most excellent music video for Weezer's new original song, "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)". The video brings together Weezer with iconic duo William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) to rock out to Weezer's characteristic Pop melodies and SoCal rock sound.

WATCH the video below!

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Here's the full soundtrack listing for the film:

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track listing:

1. Big Black Delta - "Lost in Time"

2. Alec Wigdahl - "Big Red Balloon"

3. Weezer - "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)"

4. Cold War Kids - "Story Of Our Lives"

5. Mastodon - "Rufus Lives"

6. Big Black Delta - "Circuits Of Time"

7. POORSTACY - "Darkest Night"

8. Lamb Of God - "The Death Of Us"

9. FIDLAR - "Breaker"

10. Culture Wars - "Leave Me Alone"

11. Blame My Youth - "Right Where You Belong"

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) - "Face the Music"

13. Wyld Stallyns - "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will be released on demand and in theaters on August 28, 2020.

