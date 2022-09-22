Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAHL STREET Season Two to Premiere on HBO Max in October

WAHL STREET Season Two to Premiere on HBO Max in October

Season two debuts with ten episodes on HBO Max beginning THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Season two of the Max Original documentary series WAHL STREET, which offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg's life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses, debuts with ten episodes on HBO Max beginning THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6. Last year, the series received a Critics Choice Real TV Awards Best Business show nomination.

As the world attempts to recover in the new "pandemic normal," Mark is more determined than ever to bring his businesses back, taking new and even bigger risks, as he continues to inspire other entrepreneurs.

Facing new challenges both personally and professionally, including the passing of his beloved mother Alma and the physical pangs of his 50th milestone birthday, Mark juggles the demands of his a-list day job with his ever-growing business portfolio and puts his money and passion where his faith is into a new film project.

WAHL STREET is produced by Unrealistic Ideas, founded by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Archie Gips. Wahlberg, Levinson and Gips will serve as executive producers along with Sarah Skibitzke, Tom Greenhut as co-executive producer.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Peel Dream Magazine Announces Fall TourPeel Dream Magazine Announces Fall Tour
September 21, 2022

With his third album as Peel Dream Magazine, Joseph Stevens beckons you toward a fabulist, zig-zag world entirely of his own design. On Pad (on Slumberland / Tough Love), he eschews the fuzzy glories of his indie pop past – vibraphone trembles while chamber strings take center stage. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Kainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYAKainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYA
September 21, 2022

Madison, WI-based rising psychedelic-funk multi-instrumentalist Kainalu shares mellow, introspective groove, 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' out everywhere now, along with a lyric video, featuring vocalist MUNYA. The contemplative, experimental sophomore LP by Kainalu, Ginseng Hourglass.
The Human League Announces 5-Vinyl BoxsetThe Human League Announces 5-Vinyl Boxset
September 21, 2022

The Human League ‘Mark Two’, as they have been described, arose from the ashes of the band’s first incarnation and became one of the most influential and commercially successful groups of the early 1980s. The Virgin Years box set opens with DARE, which is simply one of the greatest albums ever made.
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVEVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE
September 21, 2022

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her recent album. The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester. Watch the video and check out tour dates!
FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).