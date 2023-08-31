Video: Watch a Clip of ID's MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?

Next week’s episode of MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?, The Grifter Murders, premieres Monday September 4 at 10/9c on ID.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 1 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 2 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 3 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series I Photo 4 Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL

Ahead of the premiere of a special 2-hour episode of ID’s MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?, watch an exclusive clip from The Grifter Murders which goes inside the shocking case of a glamorous mother-son criminal duo Sante and Kenny Kimes who left a trail of destruction from Los Angeles to New York.

Go inside next week’s two-hour special to learn the how the mysterious disappearance of a New York millionaire and an audacious plan to steal an $8 million townhouse unearth a scarcely believable story -- exposed Sante and Kenny Kimes' devious plan to con, cheat and kill their way across America.

What happens when nature’s strongest bond between mother and child turns toxic? ID’s brand new series MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?, explores exactly what happens when greed and jealousy drives mothers to kill with their kin.

Seven shocking stories with gripping eye witness accounts and powerful home and police archives, this new ID series pulls back the dark underbelly of American family life to unmask manipulation and murder.

From the extraordinary coast-to-coast crimes of a notorious mother-son grifter duo to shocking acts of revenge in small town America, MOTHER, MAY I MURDER? reveals that the TIES THAT BIND families can also rip them apart.

Next week’s episode of MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?, The Grifter Murders, premieres Monday September 4 at 10/9c on ID.

Watch the new video clip here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Annette Bening & Jodie Foster Star in NYAD Tralier Photo
Video: Annette Bening & Jodie Foster Star in NYAD Tralier

Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swims. Watch the video!

2
Sheryl Lee Ralph Unveils Rebranding of the Diva Foundation Photo
Sheryl Lee Ralph Unveils Rebranding of the Diva Foundation

Sheryl Lee Ralph created her charitable organization, The DIVA Foundation, 33 years ago to mobilize resources, fight stigma, fundraise, and deliver urgent messaging around the awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening conditions. The Foundation has launched efforts that harness the power of the arts to amplify awareness.

3
HOCUS POCUS, ENCANTO & More Set For Freeforms 31 Nights of Halloween Photo
HOCUS POCUS, ENCANTO & More Set For Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween'

Reconnect with beloved movies, including “Hocus Pocus,” “Monsters, Inc.,” the 30th anniversary of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Cruella” and “The Addams Family,” and cozy up to the Freeform premieres of “Encanto,” “ZOMBIES” and “ZOMBIES 2.” Check out the full lineup of Freeform (formerly ABC Family) now!

4
THE VIEW to Return For Season 27 With New Set, Podcast & More Photo
THE VIEW to Return For Season 27 With New Set, Podcast & More

The women who made “The View” the most-watched daytime talk show in America for the third year in a row — led by moderator Whoopi Goldberg with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — are all returning to their seats at a brand-new table. Plus, “The View” is expanding its “Behind the Table” podcast.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Season Two of MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Coming to Netflix in OctoberSeason Two of MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Coming to Netflix in October
Video: Annette Bening & Jodie Foster Star in NYAD TralierVideo: Annette Bening & Jodie Foster Star in NYAD Tralier
The Flaming Lips Announce Vinyl Release of 'Live at the Forum, London, UK'The Flaming Lips Announce Vinyl Release of 'Live at the Forum, London, UK'
UK Pop Sensation Griff Returns With New Single 'Vertigo'UK Pop Sensation Griff Returns With New Single 'Vertigo'

Videos

Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED