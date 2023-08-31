Video: Watch a Clip of ID's MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?

Ahead of the premiere of a special 2-hour episode of ID’s MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?, watch an exclusive clip from The Grifter Murders which goes inside the shocking case of a glamorous mother-son criminal duo Sante and Kenny Kimes who left a trail of destruction from Los Angeles to New York.

Go inside next week’s two-hour special to learn the how the mysterious disappearance of a New York millionaire and an audacious plan to steal an $8 million townhouse unearth a scarcely believable story -- exposed Sante and Kenny Kimes' devious plan to con, cheat and kill their way across America.

What happens when nature’s strongest bond between mother and child turns toxic? ID’s brand new series MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?, explores exactly what happens when greed and jealousy drives mothers to kill with their kin.

Seven shocking stories with gripping eye witness accounts and powerful home and police archives, this new ID series pulls back the dark underbelly of American family life to unmask manipulation and murder.

From the extraordinary coast-to-coast crimes of a notorious mother-son grifter duo to shocking acts of revenge in small town America, MOTHER, MAY I MURDER? reveals that the TIES THAT BIND families can also rip them apart.

Next week’s episode of MOTHER, MAY I MURDER?, The Grifter Murders, premieres Monday September 4 at 10/9c on ID.

Watch the new video clip here: