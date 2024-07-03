Video: Watch Clip From Episode 6 of PRESUMED INNOCENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the sixth episode of “Presumed Innocent,” the new limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and hailing from multi-Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. The sixth episode will premiere on Wednesday, July 10 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 24.

Episode 106 - The Elements: The trial begins. Startling events inside the courtroom threaten to derail proceedings.

“Presumed Innocent” is an eight-part limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and hailing from multi-Emmy Award-winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. Led by an all-star cast that also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick, “Presumed Innocent” will make its global debut on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12 followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of a crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

“Presumed Innocent” hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes and episode eight, and Emmy Award-winner Greg Yaitanes executive produces and directs episodes three through seven.

