Video: Watch A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Season Four Teaser

The HBO Original Emmy®-winning sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW will return for its fourth season FRIDAY, APRIL 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The six-episode season will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

Returning core cast members include Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend. Season 4 stars three new featured players: DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Angel Laketa Moore, and more than 20 celebrity guest stars.

New York Times heralded the third season of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW as a "spectacular showcase," describing its stars as "the most exciting comics (and the silliest)." The Root hailed this season as "the smartest, freshest, funniest comedy on TV." Entertainment Weekly praises the show's emphasis on "Black woman joy" saying it "sets it apart" from anything else on television.

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW has received 13 Primetime Emmy® nominations and three Emmy® Awards including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming.

Creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for HOORAE; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media.

Watch the new teaser here: