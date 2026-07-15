Video: WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Debuts Finale Trailer

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The official trailer is here for the WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE 4-part finale event, featuring a first look at the return of fan-favorite characters Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone) and Mason Greyback (Gregg Sulkin).

A marathon of the 4-part finale event kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 4, on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel On Demand. All episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The 4-part event picks up with Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, who discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.

As previously announced, executive producer Selena Gomez will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode. She will also reprise her role as Alex Russo in multiple episodes.

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Brandon Micheal Hall will guest star as Damien Penwulf, Billie’s father. He joins the previously announced guest cast of Jennifer Stone (“Harper Finkle”), Gregg Sulkin (“Mason Greyback”), Maria Canals-Barrera (“Theresa Russo”), Ramon Reed (“Silas Evilini”) and Tobias Jelinek (“Lord Morsus”).

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Rick Williams, Gomez and Henrie. WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE was created by Todd Greenwald.

Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed the Russo family, where three siblings navigated the challenges of adolescence while mastering their magical abilities. The series launched the career of Selena Gomez, who went on to become a multiplatinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated recording artist and actress. All episodes of the first two seasons are now streaming on Disney+.

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