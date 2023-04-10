Video: Tan France Stops By THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Reality star and fashion expert Tan France makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, April 10.

The "Next In Fashion" star shares with Jennifer that he has been a fan of hers since she was on "American Idol," confessing he would go to a pay phone to vote for her since he didn't have a U.S. cell phone.

Tan proceeds to share that he only recently learned that the Disney clothing made by his family's business were actually knockoffs. The "Queer Eye" star reveals how life has changed after becoming a father, admitting that he believes in putting his son in practical affordable clothing and not in designer labels.

Don't miss Tan share his opinions on fashion, including his thoughts on not washing your jeans until their 20th wear.

The week continues with comedian Rob Riggle, "Daisy Jones & The Six" star Sam Claflin, the multi-talented Tisha Campbell, followed by WWE's wrestling champions Nikki and Brie Bella, and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

