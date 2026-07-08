AMONG US Easter Egg Clip Posted by Paramount Ahead of Streaming

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Paramount posted a short clip tied to AMONG US, the series streaming on Paramount+, framing a seasonal question around the show's central impostor concept. The video, shared on the Paramount YouTube channel, asks viewers to weigh in on whether certain eggs qualify as Easter eggs or impostor eggs, a nod to the deception-based premise at the heart of the show.

AMONG US is a series based on the widely popular multiplayer online game of the same name, in which players work to identify hidden impostors among a crew completing tasks aboard a spacecraft. The game became a cultural phenomenon and the television adaptation brings that premise to a new format for streaming audiences.

The series is available to stream on Paramount+. The short clip is part of Paramount's ongoing social video presence for the show, using seasonal moments to keep the title in front of audiences between episodes.

Paramount has been active in posting clips and compilations across its streaming library in recent weeks, including content tied to SURVIVOR and DIARRA FROM DETROIT on the Paramount YouTube channel.

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