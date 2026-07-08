RETURN TO FOX HOLLOW: NEW VICTIMS, DARKER SECRETS Trailer Now Streaming on Hulu

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





The official trailer for RETURN TO FOX HOLLOW: NEW VICTIMS, DARKER SECRETS, a documentary series now streaming on Hulu, offers a look at how what once appeared to be a closed serial killer case has grown into something considerably more disturbing. The footage frames the investigation as an ongoing and evolving story, with new leads, new sources, and new victims emerging in the years since the original case drew public attention.

The series centers on the investigation into the brutal murders connected to Herb Baumeister and his Fox Hollow Farm property. The documentary revisits the case with fresh material, presenting developments that complicate the earlier narrative and suggest the full scope of the crimes was never fully understood.

RETURN TO FOX HOLLOW: NEW VICTIMS, DARKER SECRETS is currently available to stream on Hulu. The trailer positions the series as a deeper and darker continuation of the Fox Hollow story, with the platform framing it as a significant expansion of the original investigation rather than a straightforward recap.

Hulu has been active in posting documentary and reality content to its YouTube channel in recent weeks, including clips and promotional material for several of its original series.