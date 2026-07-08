Video: DUNE: PART THREE Unveils New Trailer for Conclusion of Blockbuster Trilogy

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The official trailer is here for Dune: Part Three, the highly anticipated third and final installment in Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic science fiction trilogy. Based on the novels by Frank Herbert, the film will arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul, played by Timothée Chalamet, must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow.

Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani (Zendaya) at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film also features the return of Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, along with Florence Pugh, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who made a cameo appearance in the second installment. Robert Pattinson makes his franchise debut as Scytale, alongside Isaach De Bankolé and newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

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