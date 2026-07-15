Video: Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in Trailer for Action Comedy MAYDAY

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Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming action comedy “Mayday,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Olivier Award winner Kenneth Branagh. The buddy comedy will premiere globally on Apple TV on September 4, 2026.

When hot-shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast. But could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?

“The buddy films of the 1980’s were a bizarre and enticing blend of humor, danger and genuine heart. ‘Mayday’ is our ode to this genre, with the unlikely pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Sir Kenneth Branagh in a Cold War adventure that explores what it means to be patriotic, but ultimately what it means to be human," explain directors John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein.

The cast also includes Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse. An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, “Mayday” is co-directed, written and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, and Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau. Executive producers are Maximum Effort's Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, alongside John G. Scotti.

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