Video: Reba McEntire & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Respect' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Grammy Award-winner Reba McEntire makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, March 29.

The country icon, who is currently on tour, chats about why she decided to return as a mentor for Team Blake on Blake Shelton's last season of "The Voice."

Then, Reba opens up about finding love during the pandemic with actor Rex Linn, the adorable nicknames they have for one another, and the acts of kindness Rex did for her and her sister when they were dealing with a family loss. Don't miss Jennifer and Reba sing Aretha Franklin's "Respect" together.

This week continues with rapper/actor Method Man and actor Larenz Tate, and singer/actress Ashley Park.

Reba McEntire and Her Boyfriend Rex Linn Have Adorable Pet Names For Each Other:

Reba McEntire and Jennifer Hudson Sing Aretha Franklin's 'Respect':

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.