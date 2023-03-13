Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Michael Urie Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Former monk and New York Times bestselling author Jay Shetty makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, March 13.

The award-winning podcast host of "On Purpose" and Chief Purpose Office of Calm shares the surprising story of how he met his wife after introducing his future mother-in-law to his sister.

The "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go" author, who is currently on his first tour, then shares his opinion on the three things that define love and the red flags to look for in a relationship.

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes actor Michael Urie who opens up about his obsession with Barry Manilow and jokes that he used his "Ugly Betty" fame to meet the star. The "Shrinking" actor talks about his past job as a marijuana research test subject and how working on the Apple TV+ series inspired him to start therapy.

Plus, catch Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis perform his latest single "How Do I Say Good Bye."

The week continues with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz, "Scandal" alums KATIE Lowes and Guillermo Diaz, followed by "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jay Shetty on the 3 Things That Define Love:

Michael Urie on Using His Fame to Meet Idol Barry Manilow:

Michael Urie's Role on 'Shrinking' Made Him Start Therapy:

Dean Lewis Performs 'How Do I Say Goodbye':




