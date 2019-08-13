Vevo and Bishop Briggs Share Official Live Performance of 'Tattooed On My Heart'

Vevo announces the release of Bishop Briggs' live performance of her new single, "Tattooed On My Heart," following last week's session of "Champion." A Vevo LIFT alum, Bishop Briggs' music transcends the limitations of singular genres, blending folk, Pop and electronic into a wholly unique sound. Born in London to Scottish parents, Bishop Briggs grew up in Japan and Hong Kong before moving to Los Angeles days after graduating high school. She performed for years in any venue that would have her, and was finally discovered in a hole-in-the-wall by a former-A&R rep. The rest is history, with Briggs having an RIAA-certified platinum single "River" under her belt, and well as multiple sold-out tours and live performance slots for alt-J, Bleachers, Coldplay, Kaleo and more.

"I have lots of tattoos - too many to count. I have tattoos that remind me of him or tattoos we got together but I truly don't regret any of them. Seeing them on my body brings back countless memories and lessons - they're reminders of my being" Briggs explains, "But THE ONE tattoo that feels different than all of the ones on the outside is THE ONE sitting on my heart and this thought process is where my new song, 'Tattooed On My Heart', was born. I'm still waiting for the day that it'll begin to dissolve but for now, I'll just sing about it."

"Tattooed On My Heart" is now streaming on all platforms.





